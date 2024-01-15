Airlines To Cancel Delayed Flights? New Rules Amid Fog Chaos

Delhi airport saw chaotic scenes after over a 100 flights were delayed

The regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today issued guidelines to handle chaotic situations as was seen yesterday due to fog in Delhi airport.

The DGCA in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for "facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights", said that airlines may cancel flights that are likely to be delayed or "consequentially delayed" beyond three hours.

The DGCA said all airlines must follow the SOP immediately.

However, in the case of extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of airlines, the provisions of these rules are not applicable, the DGCA said.

The SOPs are:

Airlines shall be required to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays of their flights, which shall be published on: the respective website of the airline; through advance information to affected passengers by SMS/WhatsApp and email; display of updated information regarding flight delays to passengers waiting at airports, and appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform passengers about flight delays.