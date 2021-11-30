Airfares Sky High Amid Omicron, 100% Rise In Some Routes: 5 Points

Due to limited 'bubble' arrangements and depending on what kind of arrangements nations have and now with the threat of the new coronavirus variant of concern Omicron, airfares from India to countries like the UAE, the US, Britain and Canada are sky high.

Ever since India was taken off Britain's 'red list' just around the admissions season, airfares started rising. Minimum flights and maximum rush have led to a ticket, for example, from Delhi to London costing approximately nearly Rs 1.5 lakh.

Flights from India (Delhi airport) to the UAE cost nearly double at upwards of Rs 25,000. Earlier, a round trip used to cost approximately Rs 20,000.

On an average, India-US return tickets that used to roughly cost between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh now cost upwards of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh (from Delhi). Airfares to Chicago, Washington DC and New York City have seen a 100 per cent rise. Business class ticket prices have doubled to nearly Rs 6 lakh.