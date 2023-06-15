Air Traffic In India Jumps By 36% In January-May 2023

In May, 132.14 lakh passengers were carried by Indian domestic airlines. (Representational)

Passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines during January-May 2023 were 636.07 lakhs, as against 467.37 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2022, Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed Thursday.

In the month of May, 132.14 lakh passengers were carried by Indian domestic airlines. They registered an annual growth of 36.10 per cent and monthly growth of 15.24 per cent.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of May 2023 was just 0.44 per cent. It is to note that Go First stopped operations on May 3.

During May 2023, a total of 556 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of May 2023 was 0.42.

A maximum of those complainants were Go First passengers.

