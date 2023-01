However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane.

An aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district today, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

Further details are awaited, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)