Air India's Iconic Boeing 747, Dubbed Queen Of Skies, Bows Out In Style

Air India's Boeing 747

One of Air India's Boeing 747s, which once ferried VVIPs like Prime Ministers, Presidents and Vice-Presidents, flew out of Mumbai's international airport on Monday for the last time, marking the end of an era for the iconic jet used for long-haul international flights.

The plane, also dubbed the queen of the skies, is flying to Panefield in US where it will likely be dismantled and stripped for parts.

There are four Air India Boeing 747s, the last of which ceased operations four years back.

L👀k what we have here! The first of several ex @airindia B747-400 PAX aircraft that were moving from Mumbai to the USA.



#avgeek#thequeen#b747#airindiapic.twitter.com/d9WAIx3RBY — Nomadic Aviation Group 🇺🇸 (@Nomadic_OMD) April 21, 2024

The pilots ferrying out the jet performed a "Wing Wave" - an aviation tradition reserved for retiring or concluding flights.

Airlines around the world are replacing the 747s, with newer more efficient jets. Air India had taken delivery of its first Boeing 747 on March 22, 1971.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the four Boeing 747-400 airplanes have found a new owner - US-based AerSale, a supplier of aftermarket commercial jet engines and parts.

Air India last flew the 747s in 2021, and since then, they've been parked at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.