Air India Flight Diverted To London, UK Scrambles Fighters To Escort It

The airline in its tweet said "updates in the matter follows". (Representational)

A US-bound Air India passenger plane made a "precautionary landing" in London today after a "bomb threat", the airline tweeted this afternoon. Minutes later, however, the tweet was deleted.

The AI 191 Mumbai-Newark flight "made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat," Air India had tweeted. "Updates in the matter follows," the airline further said.

While it deleted tweet minutes later, it hasn't posted an update since then.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.