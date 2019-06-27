Air India Flight Diverted To London, UK Scrambles Fighters To Escort It

The airline in its tweet said "updates in the matter follows". (Representational)


New Delhi/ London: 

A US-bound Air India passenger plane made a "precautionary landing" in London today after a "bomb threat", the airline tweeted this afternoon. Minutes later, however, the tweet was deleted.

The AI 191 Mumbai-Newark flight "made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat," Air India had tweeted. "Updates in the matter follows," the airline further said. 

While it deleted tweet minutes later, it hasn't posted an update since then.



