Air India To Resume Flights To Middle East As Airspaces "Gradually" Reopen

Air India on Tuesday said it will progressively resume flights to the Middle East as airspaces are gradually reopening in the region and most of the operations will resume from June 25.

"Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity," the airline said in a statement.

On Monday, Air India temporarily suspended operations to these regions in the wake of the rising tensions in the Middle East. Some countries in the region had also closed their airspaces.

#TravelAdvisory



"As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June. Flights to and from Europe, previously… — Air India (@airindia) June 24, 2025

"Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and our restoring schedule integrity.

Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time," the airline said on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)