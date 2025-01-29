Air India To Showcase Premium Cabin Product, Give Virtual Reality Tour At Event

Air India will showcase its premium cabin product and in-flight offerings at Asia's most influential travel trade show to be held from January 30 to February 1 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, the Tata-owned airline said in a statement.

Taking inspiration from Air India's signature design philosophy, the exhibition booth at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) event has been conceptualised with 'The Vista' as an integral part of its structure, blending aesthetics with immersive digital experiences, Air India said.

The pavilion will showcase various aspects of Air India's transformation journey, captivating audiences with a live demonstration of business class and premium economy seats that are available on Air India's newly retrofitted A320 family aircraft, the airline said.

These aircraft come with subtle cabin mood lighting, spacious legroom and wider pitch, and modern features such as portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB ports to charge mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets.

Visitors will be able to experience the seats in real-time while also getting a glimpse of Air India's brand new A350 product at the virtual reality (VR) experience zone, Air India said, adding it will also display a selection of in-flight meals to showcase its refreshed menus and enhanced dining experience onboard.

"OTM 2025 presents a significant platform for Air India to engage and deepen ties with more than 40,000 key trade visitors from across the globe while highlighting the milestones of our transformation journey. With the Air India pavilion featuring unique activations and immersive experiences, including our business class and premium economy seats, we are set to demonstrate our commitment to delivering world-class product and services to our customers," Air India chief commercial officer Nipun Aggarwal said.

At the VR experience zone, visitors can embark on a virtual journey of the A350 aircraft that have recently been deployed between Delhi and London Heathrow, New York (JFK), and Newark.

Air India's A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites in business class with full-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration, and 264 spacious economy seats arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration. Each suite in business class provides direct aisle access, sliding privacy doors, and a personal wardrobe.

All seats across cabins on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment (IFE) system and HD screens that offer more than 3,800 hours of entertainment content from around the world, Air India said.

The A350 flights also feature the airline's new signature soft product and award-winning guest enhancements, including new chinaware, tableware and glassware, plush bedding, and bespoke amenity kits.

The Air India booth will also give visitors a chance to sign up for the Maharaja Club, Air India's all-new frequent flyer programme that offers a host of privileges and exclusive benefits. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to win multiple prizes, including curated gift hampers or a complimentary economy class ticket, through a raffle that will be conducted at the booth.

The Air India group comprises full-service global airline Air India and low-cost regional carrier Air India Express. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline's inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, the Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.