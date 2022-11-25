"Feel Sad For Them": Internet Reacts To Air India's Grooming Rules For Crew

The rules range from mandatory use of hair gel for men to requiring crew with receding hairline or balding patches to shave their heads regularly.

The circular mentions a company hair colour shade card for women. (Representational)

Air India released new grooming guidelines for its cabin crew while warning the members to not take them causally. The rules range from mandatory use of hair gel for men to requiring crew with receding hairline or balding patches to shave their heads regularly. The airline has also specified the make-up and dress code that its female crew members must adhere to. 

The guidelines were soon shared widely on the Internet triggering hilarious reactions. While some thought that the rules were excessively stringent, others approve of them.   

“Air India grooming guidelines are ridiculous lol,” wrote a person.

Another said, “Male crew with bald patches, receding hairline must shave head: Air India's new grooming guidelines Feel sad for them.”

“Please Air India. Your crew isn't supposed to seduce us, just serve us. Let them be their age. Air India's new rules: Use Deo, Dye Grey Hair, balding men to shave head,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “With new crew guidelines by Air India looks like Tata is really serious about revamping the airline image to a professional airline. However, a lot of it feels like overkill. First fix the basic issues, no one is going to prefer you coz your crew is picture-perfect!!”

“One inch, why?” asked a few referring to the airline's uniform guideline that female crew should ensure only 1 inch of their midriff is visible in the saree.

Some suggested that the airline needed to work on other things as well.

A person said, “The staff should take the airlines to the court for these discriminating and outdated diktats!”

One user wrote, “The rules seem to intrude beyond maintaining a clean appearance. What about mangalasutra or kadi? The one about hair colour seems beyond the pale.”

The Tata-owned carrier has mentioned the rules in a 40-page circular and has asked the crew members to follow the almost immediately. The circular states that grey hair must be dyed in a natural shade or using a company hair colour shade card for women. Blonde hair colour and streaking are also not allowed while earrings should not have pearls.

