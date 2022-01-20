Air India Resumes US Flights After Boeing's Assurance On 5G: 10 Points

Airlines across the world raised safety concerns over 5G. Apart from Air India, Emirates, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways cancelled most flights to the US.

The airlines feared potential interference with sensitive navigation equipment used during landings in poor weather.

Frequencies within the "C-band" being used for 5G services are near airwaves used by aircraft radar altimeters, which track altitude and allow landings in bad weather. They also feed multiple critical safety systems.

Boeing 777s radio altimeters were considered vulnerable to interference from 5G signals. Airlines operating 777s to US had expressed concern.

The first flight to New York left this morning. Flights to Chicago and San Francisco will also take off today.

Yesterday, Air India said it would not be able to operate eight flights to the US because of the rollout of 5G in the US.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), which has 6,000 pilots, had expressed concern over the possible interference of 5G wireless signals with sensitive aircraft equipment including altimeters, threatening aviation safety.

The pilots' body also wrote in a letter that after the 5G rollout, pilots may face safety issues while operating flights.

The largest network carriers in the US, Verizon and AT&T, agreed to pause 5G services to give more time to airlines to address concerns about interference.