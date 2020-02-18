Air India Resumes Kozhikode-Jeddah Flight After 5 Years

"@airindiain connects India and Saudi Arabia", Ministry for Civil Aviation tweeted

National carrier Air India on Tuesday resumed the bi-weekly flight from Kozhikode to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry for Civil Aviation, the service has been resumed after five years.

"@airindiain connects India and Saudi Arabia. Providing better air connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia, @airindiain resumes its biweekly flight operations from the Calicut International Airport to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) after 5 years," the ministry tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)