Air India Mourns Kerala Crash Victims With Black Logo On Social Media

Air India turned its logo black on social media handles.

Air India turned its logo black on social media to express solidarity with the victims of the tragic plane crash in Kerala on Friday.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 people had skidded off the runway while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Air India's official handles on social media changed their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background.

The airline's original logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background.

Of the 190 people on board the ill-fated plane, there were 184 passengers and six crew members. At least 18 people have lost their lives and 149 are under treatment at various hospitals of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Both the pilot and the co-pilot are among those dead.

The Kerala government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died in the plane crash.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of those killed, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

An inquiry has been ordered into the accident, the minister said.