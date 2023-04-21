Air India Pilot Allowed Woman Friend Into Cockpit Against Rules, Probe On

Air India is yet to comment on the incident.

India's aviation regulator has ordered a detailed investigation into an incident in which an Air India pilot allegedly allowed a female friend to enter and stay in the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February, violating safety norms, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday that it was conducting an inquiry into the matter and would examine the relevant facts. "The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," a senior DGCA official told ANI, requesting anonymity.

The official said that the pilot had invited his female friend, who was travelling as a passenger on the same flight, to join him in the cockpit shortly after takeoff from Dubai on February 27. The woman remained there for the duration of the flight, which lasted about three hours, according to the official.

The official said that the pilot's actions were not only a breach of security, but also a distraction that could have compromised the safety of the flight and its passengers. The official said that the pilot could face disciplinary action, including suspension or cancellation of his licence, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Air India is yet to comment on the incident.

The incident is the latest involving Air India flights in recent months. On April 18, a Delhi-bound Air India flight asked for a priority landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a suspected windshield crack. The flight, which originated from Pune, landed normally and no one was injured.

On March 12, an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport after one of its engines failed mid-air. The flight had 179 passengers on board, who were safely evacuated.

On February 15, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark was diverted to London after a bomb threat was received by email. The threat turned out to be a hoax, and the flight resumed its journey after security checks.