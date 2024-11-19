Late Flight, Emergency Landing, Stuck For 3 Days: Indian Fliers' Nightmare

Over 100 New Delhi-bound passengers of an Air India flight have been stranded in Thailand's Phuket for over 80 hours now after several delays due to technical faults, according to multiple posts put out by passengers on social media.

According to the passengers, the flight was scheduled to take off for Delhi on the night of November 16. But the airline's representatives informed the passengers of a six-hour delay due to a technical fault. The passengers allege that after being made to wait for hours at the airport, they were asked to board the plane, only to be deboarded an hour later. The flight was cancelled.

The passengers included elderly and children. The next the plane was prepped for a flight. The passengers say they were told that it was the same plane, but the fault had been fixed. The plane took off and about two-and-a-half hours after take-off, it landed back at Phuket and the passengers were again told that there was a technical fault. Since then, the passengers have been stuck at Phuket.

The plane's trajectory, as captured by tracking app FlightRadar, shows its two-hour flight before it returned to Phhuket.

Social media posts allege that passengers are not getting any satisfactory response from airline representatives.

Air India sources have said the plane was not flown on November 16 due to duty time limitations. "On November 17, after the plane was flown, a technical issue emerged and we had to opt for an emergency landing," a source said.

The airline source said the passengers were provided with accommodation. "We will reimburse the passengers. Several passengers have been sent back. About 40 are still in Phuket, they would be sent back this evening."