Air India Mumbai-London Flight Gets Bomb Threat An Hour Before Landing

An Air India flight from Mumbai to London declared an emergency onboard after receiving a bomb threat. Today, five Air India flights, two Vistara and two IndiGo flights received bomb threats, adding to a list of threat calls airlines have received this week.

The aircraft was 'squawking 7700' - a code used by pilots of an aircraft to declare a general emergency. Online Flight tracking website, FlightRadar24, showed the Boeing 777, operated by Air India, taking off at 7:05 am (IST) from Mumbai circling over East England and declaring an emergency.

#AI129 from Mumbai to London is squawking 7700, indicating a general emergency. Reason currently unknown. https://t.co/vxipNBzfSO



More info on 'squawking 7700' here. https://t.co/CRoOOMhDKBpic.twitter.com/uadlHmvSEG — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 17, 2024

The AI129 flight declared an emergency an hour before landing. It was scheduled to land at Heathrow Airport in London at 12:05 pm (UK time).

As per the latest information from FlightRadar24, the aircraft is no longer 'squawking 7700' and landed at Heathrow Airport. 'Squawking 7700' notifies the nearby Air Traffic Controllers of the situation onboard the aircraft.

The pattern of airlines receiving bomb threats continued for the fourth consecutive day, with at least 20 aircraft getting threats in four days. Today, five Air India flights, two Vistara and two IndiGo flights received bomb threats.

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board was immediately taken to security checks on its arrival from Frankfurt following the Boeing 787 aircraft receiving a bomb threat, according to the airline.

"Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are of utmost importance to us," a Vistara spokesperson said.

At the same time, an IndiGo flight operating from Istanbul to Turkiye for Mumbai also received a bomb threat and was taken to an isolation bay here for the security agencies to carry out a comprehensive security check.

IndiGo in a statement said, "Flight 6E 18, operating from Istanbul to Mumbai, received a security-related alert. Upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked." The airline worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed, it said.

IndiGo, however, did not share other details.

Action Plan

Sources told NDTV earlier that the Centre and civil authorities are working together to handle the crisis. The Home Ministry asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to send a detailed report on the incidents. Airlines have been asked by the aviation ministry to provide inputs on the bomb scare incidents, based on which, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will prepare a report.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee met over the issue yesterday. This was preceded by a meeting called by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with the Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA officials.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that We are committed to maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a statement.

Sources said several steps will be taken to deal with such situations: Those who post bomb threats will be added to the 'Unruly Passengers' list. The airlines have suggested that they should be banned from flying for five years.

Sources said that airlines suggested that losses borne by them due to fake bomb threats should be recovered from the accused.

The names of those responsible for hoax calls will be shared with the airline and security agencies. The Civil Aviation Ministry is expected to share the guidelines soon. The ministry will also share a detailed report on the bomb scare investigation in two days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to stay alert at the airports.