Pee-Gate: Air India Gets Notice From Regulator Over 2 Unruly Passengers

Air India, which recently made headlines after two drunken passengers urinated on co-passengers in two separate flights, has been sent a notice by aviation controller DGCA.

The notice was about the two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last month.

The regulator had earlier sought a report from Air India about the incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight.

Air India did not report either incident.