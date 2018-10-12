Air India Flight Taking Off From Trichy Hit Wall, All 136 On Board Safe

The Air India Express flight was diverted to Mumbai after one of its wheels hit the wall.

A Dubai-bound Air India flight hit the boundary wall of the airport in Tamil Nadu's Trichy. 136 passengers and crew members who were on board are safe.

The Air India Express flight was diverted to Mumbai after two of its wheels hit the wall at 1:19 am. The flight has landed safely in Mumbai. Another flight has been arranged to take the passengers from Mumbai to Dubai, Air India said.

The pilot and the co-pilot have been taken off the roster, and an internal probe has begun.



The top portion of the boundary wall collapsed following the accident.

"Two wheels of the flight touched the top part of the boundary wall as the plane appears to have overrun the runway. We will soon replace the ILS (Instrumentation Landing System) antenna," a senior official at the Trichy airport told NDTV. The official said the Director General of Civil Aviation will investigate the incident.

Officials said the flight's antenna too was damaged and broken parts were found on the ground.

Another officer said, "We had reported this to the pilot and he confirmed everything fine and hence the flight was diverted to Mumbai."