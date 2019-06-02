Air India Flight Overshoots Main Runway At Nepal's Airport

The Air India flight then went to Nijgadh and returned back from there at around 9:45am. (File)

An Air India flight overshot the main runway of Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal today morning.

The Airbus A320-214, which took off from Delhi in the morning for Nepal, missed approach the runway while landing. However, it was landed back safely, said airport authorities.

"Air India's flight from Delhi on Sunday morning had over-shot while landing at around 8:55 am. It went to Nijgadh and returned back from there at around 9:45 am," Tribhuwan International Airport General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri confirmed.

"Due to various operational reasons, in the best interest of safety, a pilot decides to go-around. This was one such case," said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.