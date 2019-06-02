Air India Flight Overshoots Main Runway At Nepal's Airport

The Airbus A320-214, which took off from Delhi in the morning for Nepal, missed approach the runway while landing. However, it was landed back safely, said airport authorities.

All India | | Updated: June 02, 2019 19:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air India Flight Overshoots Main Runway At Nepal's Airport

The Air India flight then went to Nijgadh and returned back from there at around 9:45am. (File)


Bara: 

An Air India flight overshot the main runway of Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal today morning.

The Airbus A320-214, which took off from Delhi in the morning for Nepal, missed approach the runway while landing. However, it was landed back safely, said airport authorities.

"Air India's flight from Delhi on Sunday morning had over-shot while landing at around 8:55 am. It went to Nijgadh and returned back from there at around 9:45 am," Tribhuwan International Airport General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri confirmed.

"Due to various operational reasons, in the best interest of safety, a pilot decides to go-around. This was one such case," said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Air India flightTribhuvan International AirportNepal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................