Air India Fined 10 Lakh For Not Reporting 2nd Peeing Incident On Flight

Air India has been fined Rs 10 lakh over the pee-gate incident

Air India has been fined Rs 10 lakh by the aviation regulator DGCA for not reporting an incident last month when a man allegedly peed on a blanket on the vacant seat of a woman in a Paris-Delhi flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, said the Tata-run airline delayed in referring the December 6 incident to its internal committee.

This was the second incident of a man peeing on a passenger's seat on board an Air India flight, after another man allegedly peed on a woman co-passenger in a New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

Air India had not reported the incidents to the aviation regulator before they came in the media.

The DGCA was told about the December 6 incident only after it asked for details from Air India.

Air India "didn't report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023," the DGCA had said in a statement.

The airline's reply made it clear that it did not follow "provisions related to handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA," the statement said.