Air India Announces 3 Ukraine Flights This Month Amid Russia Tension

India has removed restrictions on the number of flights to and from Ukraine under air bubble agreement.

Following chaos and confusion regarding Indians stranded in a tense Ukraine, Air India today announced that it will operate three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine this month. These are scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26. The flights will operate to and from Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine's largest airport. This comes a day after the Indian government removed restrictions on the number of flights to/from Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement.

The former Soviet state has been on alert fearing invasion from neighbouring Russia which has massed troops, tanks and attack helicopters along its border.

Russia, however, said on Friday that it was withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after its "scheduled exercises" raised concerns in the West.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had asked its citizens not to panic over reports of people not getting flight tickets.

"Embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," the embassy had tweeted and added that more flights are being planned in the near future", including from Air India and Ukrainian International Airlines. However, it did not give more details on the number of flights and the dates then.

On Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

The Vande Bharat Mission is aimed at evacuating Indian nationals stranded in various foreign countries owing to restrictions on air travel. Thousands of Indian nationals have been brought back home during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic through this mission.

"Any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate," the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said in a statement on Thursday.

"MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has removed the restriction on number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights as well as Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to increase in demand. MoCA is facilitating in coordination with MEA,' it said.

At present Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Ukraine.

Budget carrier Go First will also evaluate the option of operating chartered passenger flights to Ukraine if there is a proposal from the government, a senior airline official had said on Thursday.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries.

The scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March 23, 2020.