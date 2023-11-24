Air Force's Number 5 Squadron 'Tuskers' Celebrates Platinum Jubilee

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans

Indian Air Force's No. 5 Squadron, also known as the 'Tuskers', on Friday celebrated its platinum jubilee at an event in Ambala, Haryana.

During the event, the gathering was treated to scintillating air display by the Suryakiran aerobatics team, the Akashganga para-diving team, Rafale and Jaguar aircraft formations, said an official statement.

"No. 5 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the 'Tuskers', has completed 75 glorious years of service. To commemorate the achievement, the Squadron celebrated its platinum jubilee today at Air Force Station Ambala," said the statement.

No. 5 Squadron Air Force, the "Tuskers", completed 75 glorious years of service. A special 'postal cover' was released by Air Mrshl Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the No.5 Squadron as a tribute to all those, who had contributed to building the rich legacy of the Squadron pic.twitter.com/9B8dAn7Qte — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) November 24, 2023

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans, who had served in the squadron, throughout its illustrious history.

On the occasion, a special 'postal cover' was released by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the Squadron.

He said that it was a tribute to all those, who had contributed to building the rich legacy of the Squadron.

Elaborating the history of No. 5 Squadron, Air Marshal Singh said that November 2, 1948 saw the birth of 'Tuskers' under the leadership of Wing Commander J R S 'Danny' Dantra at Kanpur, equipped with B-24 Liberator heavy bomber aircraft.

"The Squadron has been pivotal in safe-guarding the skies and upholding the honour of the nation, be it the Operations in Congo, the 1965 War with Pakistan or 1971 War for Liberation of Bangladesh," said the statement.

In 1961, under the aegis of the United Nations, during operations in Congo, No. 5 Squadron operated Canberra long range attack aircraft. This type of unique capability was provided only by this aircraft to the UN for its military mission, it said.

No. 5 Squadron also remains the only fighter squadron of the IAF to have been deployed in a UN mission, the statement further said.

"During the 1965 war, No. 5 Squadron with an offensive role, raided Sargodha and Peshawar airfield with Canberra aircraft at least six times. For outstanding services during the 1965 war, Squadron personnel were awarded one MVC (Maha Vir Chakra), four VrCs (Vir Chakra) and three VSMs (Vishisht Seva Medal).

"The Squadron was employed in war for the third time in 1971 and took its strikes deep into enemy territory, attacking PAF bases at Sargodha, Chander and Risalewala," it said.

'Tuskers' continue to spearhead the IAF's deep penetration strike force, flying upgraded Jaguar aircraft, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)