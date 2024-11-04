Air Force's MiG-29 Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely

The aircraft was up in flames in the open field in Agra.

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed today near Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft.

Visuals show the aircraft up in flames in an open field in the Songa village of Agra and people standing several feet away from the burning aircraft. People were seen holding equipment resembling an ejection seat.

It is unclear what led to the crash and the Indian Air Force is yet to respond to the situation.

MiG-29, NATO name 'Fulcrum' and Indian name 'Baaz', is an air superiority fighter jet originating in Soviet Russia. It was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987. They have a relatively safer track record.

Reports say this was the upgraded version of the fighter jet - the MiG-29 UPG. This is the second MiG-29 crash in two months. Earlier in September, a MiG-29 faced a technical snag in Rajasthan's Barmer during a routine night sortie and crashed. The pilot ejected safely.

The MiG-29 Ejection Seat

The Zvezda K-36D zero-zero ejection seat is onboard the MiG-29 fighter jet. It is considered one of the most advanced ejection seats in the world and is also deployed on Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets.

The seats are designed to eject pilots from zero position, i.e. stationary position to a considerable height to deploy parachutes. Zero position refers to zero altitude or zero speed. The development of Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seats by the British (the West) eventually led to the development of zero-zero seats by the Soviets. The Tejas fighter jet has the Matin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat deployed.

The zero-zero capability was developed to help pilots escape unrecoverable situations during low-altitude or low-speed flights and ground mishaps during takeoff or landing.