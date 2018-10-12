Air Force To Discuss Training Plan For Rafale Jets, S-400 At Two-Day Meet

Rafale deal has kicked up a political controversy lately. (Representational)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) brass at its two-day Commanders Conference that kicked off on Thursday is set to discuss the training plan for the new inductions in the force including the Rafale jets and S-400 Triumf missile system.

The IAF is set to get the S-400 Triumf missile system and the Chinook and Apache helicopters besides the Rafale fighter jets. The top officers of the IAF will discuss ways to "suitably refine the training pattern" in order to "maintain the edge over adversaries".

Addressing the conference on Thursday, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa emphasised the need for robust training of IAF personnel in order to maintain its operational competence.

He reiterated the need for holding an operational edge over adversaries through focused operational training.

Air Force Chief Dhanoa underlined the need for joint training with the Army and the Navy in order to "enhance the synergy between the services for ensuring national security".

The conference was inaugurated by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre at the Air Force headquarters here.

Mr Bhamre commended the IAF for promoting indigenisation in multiple ways including the force's decision to procure 18 squadrons of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

"IAF leading the thrust to promote India's indigenous bio-fuel for jets programme would surely go a long way in reducing India's crude oil import bill by more than 10 per cent and augment farmers' incomes substantially," Bhamre noted.

The Commanders will also interact with a team of senior officials from HAL and discuss issues pertaining to production, upgradation, indigenisation, design and development of various equipment and aircraft.

