Air Force Rescues Injured Mountaineer From Mt Nun Base Camp In Ladakh

An injured mountaineer was successfully evacuated from the Mount Nun base camp in Ladakh by the Indian Air Force (IAF), officials said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defence shared the information on X, formerly Twitter.

"#wecare 114 HU #Leh of Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun Base Camp in a daring rescue op," PRO Leh said on X.

114 HU #Leh of Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun Base Camp in a daring rescue op@lg_ladakh@DIPR_Leh@utladakhtourism@SpokespersonMoDpic.twitter.com/jgLEa0pSxw — PRO LEH (@prodefleh) August 13, 2023

PRO Leh also shared videos of the rescue operation.

