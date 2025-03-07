Air Force Plane Involved In "Incident" In Bengal's Bagdogra, Crew Safe

New Delhi:
A transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in a "serious incident" after landing in West Bengal's Bagdogra, sources said. The crew is safe, they said.
The Russian-origin aircraft, An-32, which was involved in the incident today, is the backbone of the IAF's transport operations.
A Jaguar jet of the IAF crashed in Haryana's Ambala earlier today during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely.
