Air Force Plane Involved In "Incident" In Bengal's Bagdogra, Crew Safe

The Russian-origin aircraft, An-32, which was involved in the incident today, is the backbone of the IAF's transport operations

Read Time: 1 min
Air Force Plane Involved In "Incident" In Bengal's Bagdogra, Crew Safe
New Delhi:

A transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was involved in a "serious incident" after landing in West Bengal's Bagdogra, sources said. The crew is safe, they said.

The Russian-origin aircraft, An-32, which was involved in the incident today, is the backbone of the IAF's transport operations.

A Jaguar jet of the IAF crashed in Haryana's Ambala earlier today during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely.

Comments

