Air Force Jets Force Georgian Plane From Karachi To Land In Jaipur After It Deviates From Flight Path

This was an expected flight on a scheduled route and is not being seen as a major crisis.

All India | | Updated: May 10, 2019 18:18 IST
The pilots of the Georgia aircraft are being questioned, say sources. (Representational Photo)


New Delhi: 

Indian Air Force fighter jets today forced an An-12 aircraft of Georgia from Karachi to Delhi to land at the Jaipur airport over violation of air space. 

The aircraft reportedly deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian Air Space from an unscheduled point in north Gujarat. 

"The aircraft was successfully intercepted by highly alert Indian Air Force Air Defence aircraft and was forced to land at Jaipur airfield," said sources.

The pilots and crew are being questioned, sources added.

This was an expected flight on a scheduled route and is not being seen as a major crisis. 

But months after tensions between India and Pakistan peaked and they engaged in an aerial dogfight at the Line of Control, the IAF scrambled its fighter jets the moment the aircraft was detected.

The Antonov An-12 is a four-engined turboprop transport aircraft designed in the Soviet Union and is very popular with cargo operators.



