Fighter Jets Crash In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Pilots In Hospital: 5 Facts

The fighter jets had taken off from the air base in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior earlier today before they crashed.

The Air Force, sources say, has launched an inquiry to ascertain if a mid-air collision of the fighter jets led to the crash.

The Sukhoi-30 was carrying two pilots and the Mirage jet had one pilot, defence sources said.

A senior police official said two pilots have been rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment, while efforts are on to rescue the third pilot who is missing.