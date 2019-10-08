On IAF's 87th Birthday, A Grand Flypast At Air Base Near Delhi: 10 Points

Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
- The air display will start with flag-bearing sky divers of the Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.
- The IAF will showcase its Chinook heavy-lift twin-rotor transport helicopter and the Apache attack helicopters for the first. Both these helicopters were acquired from the US and inducted into the IAF in the last few months.
- The flypast will include several helicopters and planes, starting with the Chinook and the Apache, and ending with a spectacular manoeuvre by the Russian-origin multirole fighter jet Sukhoi-30MKI.
- A flypast of vintage planes including the Dakota that had served the IAF for over 40 years will be carried out over Hindon. The Dakota DC-3 aircraft of the 1940s was used till 1988. It was one of the most versatile transport aircraft of its time.
- The Indian Air Force was set up on October 8, 1932. When it was formed, it had a strength of only six Royal Air Force-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers). The aircraft inventory comprised four Westland Wapiti IIA army co-operation biplanes, according to the IAF on its website.
- Rajnath Singh will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today as he takes delivery of the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft that India bought from France. He will perform a "Shastra Puja" on Dussehra, which falls today.
- "Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India's important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries," Mr Singh tweeted after he arrived in Paris on Monday.
- While the formal handover ceremony takes place today, the first batch of four Rafale jets will fly to their home base in India by May 2020.
- The Rafale jets intended for India are expected to come with certain modifications for the IAF and have been awaited as a crucial enhancement to India's Medium Multirole Combat Aircraft fleet.
- The handover ceremony will be followed by the annual Indo-French Defence Dialogue between Mr Singh and French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly in Paris on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, the Defence Minister is scheduled to address CEOs representing French defence firms.
