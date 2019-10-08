On IAF's 87th Birthday, A Grand Flypast At Air Base Near Delhi: 10 Points

Air Force Day: IAF planes will carry out a flypast at Hindon Air Force Station this morning

New Delhi: The India Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 87th birth anniversary today with a grand event at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. The day is significant for another reason - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take delivery of India's newest multirole fighter jet Rafale in France today. He will also be taken for a spin in the advanced jet made by France's Dassault Aviation at the handover ceremony in Merignac in France. At Hindon, several IAF transport planes, helicopters and fighter jets will participate in a flypast with Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in attendance. "Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory," the Defence Minister tweeted this morning.