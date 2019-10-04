'Big Mistake' To Shoot Down Our Own Chopper In J&K, Says Air Force Chief

The Mi-17 chopper broke into two and caught fire immediately on February 27.

The shooting down of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter flying over Srinagar on February 27, a day after the Balakot strikes, was a "big mistake", Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said today. Six IAF personnel and a civilian were killed in the incident.

"It was a big mistake. We accept it," the Air Chief said, adding that a Court of inquiry had completed its sittings last week. "Our missile hit (the helicopter). This has been established. Administrative action and disciplinary action is being taken," said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria.

Action was being taken against two officers, he said.

The Mi17 V5 chopper was shot down at Budgam near Srinagar a day after Indian Air Force fighters went into Pakistani territory and bombed a terror training facility at Balakot.

A court of inquiry found that the chopper was brought down by friendly fire from the Spyder air defence missile system at the Srinagar airbase.

The officers who handled the air defence system mistook the helicopter for an incoming missile, it was found. The helicopter crashed 10 minutes after take-off. Visuals showed the wrecked fuselage of the IAF chopper in flames and a large number of villagers standing around it.

The Mi-17 chopper broke into two and caught fire immediately.

The incident took place in the backdrop of heavy shelling and firing from across the border after the Balakot strike carried out by India in retaliation against the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed.

The same day, a dogfight took place between Indian and Pakistani fighter jets along the Jammu and Kashmir border.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.