IAF Apache Chopper Damaged During Emergency Landing In Ladakh, Pilots Safe

The IAF has initiated a Court of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopter made an emergency landing in Ladakh during an operational training sortie on Wednesday. The IAF said the incident occurred due to the challenges posed by the undulating terrain and high altitude in the Ladakh area of responsibility (AOR). As a result, the helicopter sustained damage.

Both pilots aboard the helicopter are safe and have been successfully recovered to the nearest airbase. The IAF has initiated a Court of Inquiry to investigate and determine the exact cause of the emergency landing.

Under a deal signed with the United States in September 2015 worth Rs 13,952 crore, the IAF inducted 22 of these advanced helicopters. Additionally, the Indian Army is in the process of receiving six Apache helicopters under a separate contract inked in February 2020, valued at Rs 5,691 crore.

Produced by the American aerospace company Boeing, the Apache is one of the cutting-edge multi-role combat helicopters and serves as a key asset for the US Army.