"Hundreds Of Patients On Footpath": Rahul Gandhi Writes To Centre, Atishi

Spotlighting the "distressing situation" outside Delhi AIIMS, a premier medical institution, where hundreds of patients are often seen huddled on the footpath and subway, Rahul Gandhi urged Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to help resolve this "humanitarian crisis".

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also urged the central government to take concrete steps to strengthen the public healthcare system in the upcoming budget and increase the necessary resources for it.

Pointing out the large "systemic issues", Mr Gandhi urged in his letter to JP Nadda that Delhi AIIMS is overburdened because "crores of people do not have access to affordable and high-quality healthcare where they live".

"I urge you as Health Minister, to recognise and address this systemic issue. As a first step, the new AIIMS facilities across the country should be operationalised at the earliest. In addition, the public healthcare infrastructure should be strengthened at all levels, from primary to tertiary, in partnership with the state government," said Mr Gandhi in his letter dated January 18.

देशभर से दिल्ली AIIMS आने वाले मरीजों और उनके परिवारों को बेहतर सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री और केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को पत्र लिखा है।



पिछले दिनों मैंने देखा कि ठिठुरती ठंड में ये मेट्रो स्टेशन के नीचे सोने को मजबूर हैं, जहां न तो पीने के पानी की… pic.twitter.com/WVldBRCwan — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2025

"Central healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat should be reviewed to reduce patient out-of-pocket expenses as much as possible, by expanding eligibility, hospitals enrolled, and conditions covered. The sharp rise in the costs of private healthcare also deserves detailed scrutiny. I hope the Government will use the upcoming Budget to review its overall approach, and substantially increase its investment in public healthcare," said Mr Gandhi.

Reducing the long wait times, said Mr Gandhi, at each step of treatment, and providing patients information about wait times, would help reduce patients' uncertainty.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Congress leader met several patients and their families camping on the road and subways around the AIIMS and inquired about their problems and grievances. He accused the Centre and the Delhi government of showing "insensitivity" towards them.

AIIMS के बाहर नरक!



देशभर से आए ग़रीब मरीज और उनके परिवार AIIMS के बाहर ठंड, गंदगी और भूख के बीच सोने को मजबूर हैं।



उनके पास न छत है, न खाना, न शौचालय और न पीने का पानी।



बड़े-बड़े दावे करने वाली केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार ने इस मानवीय संकट पर आंखें क्यों मूंद ली हैं? pic.twitter.com/wwnm8Fc3i8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2025

Most of the patients and their family members had complained to him about the lack of a place to stay while getting their treatment done and a long waiting time for appointments at the AIIMS.

Mr Gandhi had shared a video of his interaction with patients and their families camping on roads near AIIMS.

In his letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Mr Gandhi said he was "saddened" to see scores of patients outside the facility and on the subway in the bitter cold with only thin blankets and without drinking water or sanitation facilities.

"I urge the government of Delhi to take immediate and timely steps this winter to provide heating, bedding, water and shelter to the patients seeking medical care from AIIMS Delhi. More permanent solutions to accommodate patients by building and expanding permanent facilities should also be explored," wrote Mr Gandhi.

"While AIIMS Delhi delivers excellent and affordable care, the condition of patients and their families shows that health-care is still out of reach for crores of Indians. As public representatives, we must all work together to address these issues," he said, assuring his "full support in any endeavour to reduce the suffering of countless patients and their families".