Aid To Women, Free Gas Cylinders Among Chandrababu Naidu's Poll Promises

"I am committed to ensure the security and future of women," Chandrababu Naidu said (File)

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide Rs 1500 per month to every woman, three free gas cylinders every year, and free bus travel for women in state-run RTC buses.

"We will provide Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going student through 'Thalliki Vandhanam'. Every woman will receive Rs 1500 per month through 'Aadabidda Nidhi'. Under the 'Deepam Scheme', three free gas cylinders will be distributed per year and free travel in RTC buses will be facilitated for women," Mr Naidu said addressing a public meeting at Haryana's Kurnool.

On his strong push for women in the state, the Telegu Desam chief said, "I am committed not only to the progress of the state but also to ensuring the security and future of women."

Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised TDP's election promises, saying that since implementing these promises is beyond the capacity of the state's exchequer, they are just to hoodwink the voters to come to power.

"Chandrababu Naidu is returning with Super Six and Super Ten to betray the public once again. TDP's Super Six costs Rs 1,21,619 crores annually," Jagan told reporters, adding that these costs to implement TDP's poll promises are beyond the capacity of the exchequer.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, TDP promised, "A new vision for Andhra Pradesh with Super Six guarantees."The Super Six guarantees include creation of 20 lakh jobs for the youth, monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 if TDP comes to power.

In Andhra Pradesh, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously on May 13. The counting of the votes for both election will take place on June 4.

The principal opposition party TDP will take on the ruling YSRCP with an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)