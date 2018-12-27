'Triple Talaq Bill 'Barbaric, Against Justice', Says AIADMK Leader

The "Triple Talaq" Bill is one of the most "barbaric" laws ever introduced, Anwhar Raajhaa said.

AIADMK parliamentarian A Anwhar Raajhaa opposed the "triple talaq" bill, calling it "unconstitutional", against "natural justice" and one of the most "barbaric" laws to have ever been introduced against the Muslim community.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was introduced in Lok Sabha for discussion and passage amid protests by the opposition, which demanded that the proposed legislation be sent to the select committee for detailed deliberations.

Speaking in the House, the AIADMK said he opposes the bill in its present form and took exception to the provision of "severe punishment" -- up to three years -- to the husband. He insisted that it be sent to the parliamentary committee for discussion.

"When Muslim men and women both have a right to terminate the contract of marriage, then how can only one party, that is the husband, be punished for the divorce?" he asked.

He said that the Bill will "destroy the religious fabric" of the country and will make the lives of Muslim women "more miserable", if passed in the present form.