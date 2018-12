Tamil Nadu chief minister EPS and his deputy OPS said O Raja brought disrepute to AIADMK

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja has been expelled by the ruling AIADMK.

A statement signed by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam said Mr Raja was removed "for having acted against the party's principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party."

The move comes on a day when Mr Raja was elected to head a milk cooperative.

More details are awaited.