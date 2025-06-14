"Hard To Believe": Amit Shah On Death Of Vijay Rupani, Extends condolences

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Amit Shah expressed sorrow over the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Mr Rupani was among 241 passengers who died in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash on Thursday.

Mr Shah praised Mr Rupani's dedication, discipline, and commitment to the BJP and Gujarat's development. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow on Friday over the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, calling his death "hard to believe." Mr Rupani was among the 241 passengers who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, on Thursday.

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "I worked for a long time in the organisation with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani ji. Whether it was strengthening the organisation as the state president or keeping Gujarat's development journey moving as the Chief Minister, Vijaybhai fulfilled every responsibility with full responsibility. It is difficult to believe that he is no longer amongst us."

ગુજરાતના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજયભાઈ રૂપાણીજી સાથે સંગઠનમાં લાંબા સમય સુધી કામ કર્યું. પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ તરીકે સંગઠનને મજબુત બનાવવું હોય કે પછી મુખ્યમંત્રી તરીકે ગુજરાતની વિકાસયાત્રાને ગતિશીલ રાખવામાં વિજયભાઈએ દરેક જવાબદારી પૂરી નિષ્ઠાથી નિભાવી. વિશ્વાસ જ નથી થઈ રહ્યો કે વિજયભાઈ હવે… pic.twitter.com/Urz2UGp1CS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 13, 2025



Mr Shah remembered Mr Rupani as a dedicated leader who always worked with discipline and commitment toward the growth of the party and the state.

Mr Shah, who worked closely with Mr Rupani during this period, highlighted his disciplined work ethic and loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Calm and thoughtful by nature, Rupani ji's loyalty and discipline towards the organisation were amazing," Mr Shah said in his tribute.

Amit Shah also shared a personal memory from his last meeting with Mr Rupani. "I met him a few days ago and had a detailed discussion on various topics related to the organisation in Punjab," he wrote.

Mr Shah expressed his condolences to the family, saying, "I spoke to his wife, Mrs. Anjali Rupani ji and expressed my deepest condolences. The entire BJP family stands with them in this hour of grief. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Earlier in the day, BJP President JP Nadda expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

Vijay Rupani was a two-time Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Rupani was also appointed the BJP's in-charge for Punjab.

Also Read | '1206' Was Ex Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's 'Lucky' Number, Until It Wasn't

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)