Ahmed Patel "Lived And Breathed Congress," Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Ahmed Patel 'Lived And Breathed Congress,' Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Ahmed Patel "stood with party in most difficult times," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

New Delhi:

Seasoned Congress leader Ahmed Patel was paid rich tributes by ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi this morning, hours after he died at a Gurgaon hospital. Sonia Gandhi's top aide - Ahmed Patel - was 71.  

In his tweet, Mr Gandhi remembered the staunch Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist as "a pillar of the Congress party". "He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. 

"We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," he added, and shared a picture of his party colleague, who was also the party's top troubleshooter.

Newsbeep

Comments
Ahmed Patel DiesAhmed Patel death

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india