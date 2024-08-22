Ahead Of Ukraine Visit, PM Modi's Message On War And Peace In Poland Speech

PM Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is not an era of war, reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community in Poland, two days before his much-anticipated visit to Ukraine where he has pledged to campaign for a peaceful resolution of Russia's invasion.

"India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. Our stand is very clear - this isn't an era of war. This is the time to come together against those challenges which threaten humanity. Therefore, India believes in diplomacy and dialogues," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, 73, will be the first Indian Prime Minister to make a Ukraine trip and is the first in 45 years to travel to Poland - Kyiv's close ally and a key transit for foreign leaders heading to its war-torn neighbour.

PM Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 23, has said that he will share with the Ukrainian leader perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.

In September 2022, the Prime Minister made the "not an era of war" comment for the first time while talking with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during an SCO summit. On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi said, "Today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilisers.

Before his departure for Poland, PM Modi said, "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

The Prime Minister arrived in Poland on a two-day visit where he laid wreaths at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, two places that commemorate the shared history between India and Poland.