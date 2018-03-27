Ahead Of Sharad Pawar's Dinner, TRS Green Signal For No-Confidence Motion Four no-confidence notices have piled up in Lok Sabha. Two of these are from the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress. The other two are from the Congress and the Left. Following protests by TRS and Tamil Nadu's AIADMK, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she could not take up the notices.

Share EMAIL PRINT "We will now sit silent in the Parliament," tweeted TRS lawmaker K Kavitha. New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi -- one of the parties that have been causing a logjam in parliament with its protests -- has decided to side with the rest of the opposition and stop its protests that are seen as obstructing the no-confidence moves against the government. TRS lawmakers today indicated that they have decided to cooperate if the no-confidence notice by the CPM, sent yesterday, comes up for discussion in the Lok Sabha. Party sources said that while they want the issues they are raising to be heard, they are not supporting the BJP.



TRS lawmaker K Kavitha, tweeted: The govt has been evading the no confidence motion. We will now sit silent in the Parliament & if there is a discussion in the Parliament, we will take part in the debate to highlight our issues.



Despite a lack of numbers, the key opposition parties have been trying to step up pressure on the government through the no-confidence motions. But their efforts are seen as having been foiled by the repeated protests by the TRS and Tamil Nadu's AIADMK.



Over the last two weeks, four no-confidence notices have piled up. Two of these are from south parties Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress. The other two are from the Congress and the Left.



Last week, when the TDP notice was expected to be taken up, Lok Sabha had to be adjourned for the day. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she could not take them up because the disorder. The TDP has squarely blamed the AIADMK and the TRS, called the events in the house "stage managed".



The decision of the TRS comes as Sharad Pawar, the chief of Nationalist Congress parties, is hosting a dinner for leaders of the key opposition parties in Delhi tonight. Mr Pawar, seen as one of the key interlocuters for the opposition, is trying to help cobble up a common front against the BJP in the next year's assembly elections.



The dinner will be attended by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had a meeting earlier this month with her Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the chief of TRS.



