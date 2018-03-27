Ahead Of Sharad Pawar's Dinner, TRS Green Signal For No-Confidence Motion

TRS lawmaker K Kavitha, tweeted: The govt has been evading the no confidence motion. We will now sit silent in the Parliament & if there is a discussion in the Parliament, we will take part in the debate to highlight our issues.
Despite a lack of numbers, the key opposition parties have been trying to step up pressure on the government through the no-confidence motions. But their efforts are seen as having been foiled by the repeated protests by the TRS and Tamil Nadu's AIADMK.
Over the last two weeks, four no-confidence notices have piled up. Two of these are from south parties Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress. The other two are from the Congress and the Left.
Last week, when the TDP notice was expected to be taken up, Lok Sabha had to be adjourned for the day. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she could not take them up because the disorder. The TDP has squarely blamed the AIADMK and the TRS, called the events in the house "stage managed".
The dinner will be attended by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had a meeting earlier this month with her Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the chief of TRS.