Ahead Of Sachin Pilot's Birthday, 'Fan Video' Sparks Buzz In Rajasthan

Key Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will turn 44 years old on Tuesday and his supporters have lined up a number of programmes for his birthday. But a video by a group calling itself the "Sachin Fan Club" has set political circles buzzing.

The video is about Rajasthan's development and it reportedly dramatises Sachin Pilot's vision for the state, its young people and women.

The slick video projects Sachin Pilot as a future leader and makes no reference to the present government or Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It just projects Mr Pilot's leadership, indicating his aspiration for a larger role in Rajasthan.

Mr Pilot will be meeting supporters at his residence in Jaipur tomorrow.

A tree plantation drive has also been planned. Across the state 5000 trees will be planted, to meet a target of 10 lakh trees.

The move is a clear political message that Sachin Pilot has party workers and grassroots supporters in every constituency of Rajasthan.

Blood donation camps and other programmes have also been organised in support of Mr Pilot, who was removed from the post of party's state unit chief last year after an open rebellion against Ashok Gehlot, who pipped him to the Chief Minister's post after 2018 assembly elections. As the state party chief, Mr Pilot had led the campaign.

After his rebellion, he returned to the party following intervention by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mr Pilot reportedly had an understanding with the party high command that his supporters will be accommodated in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet.

But the much-anticipated cabinet expansion has been delayed for one reason or the other since the beginning of this year. Mr Gehlot has recently under gone an operation which could further delay the cabinet expansion.