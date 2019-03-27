Ahead of Nirav Modi Bail Hearing, Joint Probe Team To Leave For UK

Nirav Modi is accused of swindling over 2 billion USD. (File)

A joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate will leave for London tonight ahead of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's bail hearing at a London court on Friday.

The 48-year old diamantaire, accused of swindling over 2 billion USD from state-run Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi, was arrested in London last week after India requested his extradition.

The fugitive billionaire contested his extradition when he was produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court but he was denied bail. District Judge Marie Mallon remanded him in custody till March 29, saying there was substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.

The joint team will assist the UK's Crown Prosecution Service, the prosecution department of the UK government, in the case.

The probe team will share details of Nirav Modi's move in five countries including, the United States, Belgium, Singapore to get 'permanent resident' status, and would request the CPS to oppose his bail plea. Nirav Modi, if given bail, has chances of fleeing UK, according to the probe team.

The CBI team will be led by Joint Director V Murugesan and the Enforcement Directorate will be lead by Joint Director Satyavrat Kumar.

