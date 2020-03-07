Ahead Of Women's Day, Telangana Train Run By All-Female Crew

The train was flagged off by women staff of Secunderabad Railway Station

As part of a Railways campaign, an all women crew operated a passenger train from Secunderabad to Vikarabad, a distance of around 75 kilometres, on the eve of International Women's Day.

To specify the importance of women empowerment and to promote gender equality, Indian Railways is organising International Women's Day Campaign from March 1 to March 10, with the theme ''Each for Equal'', South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

The on-duty women staff of the train comprised Loco pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Train Guard, TTE's and RPF personnel.

It was flagged off by women staff of Secunderabad Railway Station, he said. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the crew members of the Secunderabad-Vikarabad passenger train.

The SCR has already introduced ''All Women Station'' concept with a view to providing equal opportunities for its women staff and is successfully operating five ''All Women Stations'' in the Zone.