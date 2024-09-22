Ahead Of Fawad Khan's Film Release In India, A Warning From Raj Thackeray

The film, directed by Bilal Lashari, is a remake of the 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'.

Ahead of the release of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in India, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has issued a stern warning, stating that the film will not be allowed to screen in Maharashtra. Mr Thackeray's statement comes as the film is set to become the first Pakistani movie in over a decade to release in Indian theatres, with the premiere scheduled for October 2.

Mr Thackeray criticised the release of films featuring Pakistani actors in India, claiming that cultural exchanges with Pakistan should not be tolerated, given the strained relations between the two countries.

"Art does not have national borders, this is all right in other cases, but in the case of Pakistan, this will not work at all. What is the beginning of bringing the country's actors here to dance and show their films on the single issue of hatred of India? Let alone Maharashtra, the government should not allow this movie to be screened in any state of the country," he questioned. "Of course, what the rest of the states should do is their question. It is certain that this movie will not be released in Maharashtra."

फवाद खान नावाच्या पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्याचा, 'लिजेंड ऑफ मौला जट' नावाचा सिनेमा लवकरच भारतात प्रदर्शित होणार आहे. महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना हा सिनेमा कुठल्याही परिस्थितीत महाराष्ट्रात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही. पाकिस्तानी कलाकारांचे सिनेमे मुळात भारतात प्रदर्शित का होऊ दिले जातात?… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 22, 2024

He urged theatre owners to avoid screening the movie, recalling previous actions taken by the MNS to block similar releases. "Everyone remembers the actions we took earlier. We do not want any conflict during the Navratri festival when this movie is slated for release, but we will not hesitate if this movie is shown in Maharashtra," he posted on X.

While 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is anticipated to perform well at the box office, given Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's popularity in India from their previous projects, the MNS has reiterated its opposition. Ameya Khopkar, president of the MNS Cinema Wing, echoed Mr Thackeray's sentiment, urging people across India to protest the film's release. "This movie will not be released, and we will not allow any Pakistani actors or films in India. If cinemas dare to show the film, they will face consequences," Ameya Khopkar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The film, directed by Bilal Lashari, is a remake of the 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt' and has been a major success in Pakistan, earning Rs 400 crore globally. It is being released in India by Zee Studios in collaboration with 'Zindagi', which also featured Fawad Khan in its show 'Barzakh'.

"Navratri festival will start around the time when this movie will be released. I do not want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. And the same will not be the wish of the Chief Minister of the state, the Home Minister and the Director General of Police of the state. And we don't want any conflict," Mr Thackeray said.

"I wish that there should be no conflict in the state for any Pakistani cinema and I am sure that the government will give due attention to it," he added.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' would be the first Pakistani movie to release in India since 2011's 'Bol', starring Humaima Malick and Atif Aslam. Its release was initially planned for December 2022 but faced delays.

The ban on Pakistani artists working in India was implemented after the 2016 Uri terror attack, which led to tensions between the two countries and disrupted cultural exchanges, including Fawad Khan's flourishing career in Bollywood. Although Fawad and Mahira remain popular in India, the political climate continues to complicate their involvement in Indian cinema.