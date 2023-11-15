Eight Injured As Four Coaches Of Delhi-Bihar Train Catch Fire In UP

A railway official said the injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Etawah.

Eight people were injured after four coaches of a Delhi-Darbhanga train caught fire on Wednesday.

The fire erupted in the S1 (sleeper) coach of the 02570 Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The train was passing through the Sarai Bhopat station when smoke was noticed.

A video from the spot showed a massive blaze engulfing one of the coaches as passengers and officials stood around it. All trains to Bihar are packed because of the Chhath festival.

