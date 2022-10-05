Agra Doctor, Daughter And Son Killed In Fire At Home On Top Of Hospital

Police said the doctor, his son and his daughter died of suffocation

A doctor and his two children died in Agra today after a fire broke out at their home on the top floor of a hospital he owned.

Police said the doctor Rajan (45), his son Rishi (14) and daughter Shalu (17) died of suffocation. Two other family members are being treated and are said to be out of danger.

"The family was sleeping in their home on the first floor of the hospital building. The owner, his daughter and his son died of suffocation. The injured are being treated. The matter is being investigated," Agra city police chief Vikas Kumar said.

The hospital is owned by the doctor and his wife. The patients admitted to the hospital were evacuated in time, but the doctor-owner and his family living on the first floor were trapped, police said.

Chief Medical Officer, Agra, Arun Shrivastava said the doctor and his children died during treatment.