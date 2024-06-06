Coalition-Era Impact On Modi 3.0: BJP's Key Ally Flags Agniveer Resentment

Launched in 2022, Agnipath provides for short-term induction of personnel into armed forces

In the first sign that the Narendra Modi government's third term will be very different from the first two, a top JDU leader has said the party will seek a review of the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

KC Tyagi, chief spokesperson of BJP ally JDU and among the closest aides of its chief Nitish Kumar, has said there is resentment against the scheme in several states. "There is resentment, so we will seek a review of Agniveer. We are not opposing it," he said.

Launched in 2022, Agnipath scheme provides for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers.

Under the scheme, youngsters in the 17.5 years-21 years age group are inducted for a four-year period. There is a provision to retain 25 per cent of these recruits for 15 more years.

Announcement of the scheme had triggered violent protests in several parts of the country as youngsters preparing for an entry into armed forces opposed the short-term service plan.

Main Opposition Congress opposed the new scheme and turned it into a key plank in their Lok Sabha election campaign. The party argued that the scheme will leave Agniveers unemployed at the age of 25. It also said that it affect cohesion in the forces as short-term recruits serve alongside soldiers eligible for secure pensions and more generous allowances. The Congress also questioned if Agniveer recruits will be motivated to risk their lives if they know that they are on a short-term service plan.

The Centre has argued that the Agnipath scheme is aimed at improving the battle preparedness in the armed forces and achieving a balance of youth and experience in ranks. They have also said that a good financial package to Agniveers at the end of their four-year service will give them a good head start, besides the unique experience of working in the forces, making their resume stand out.

Mr Tyagi also said a nationwide caste survey must be held and Bihar should get a special status. Significantly, a nationwide caste survey was one of the key poll planks of the INDIA Opposition bloc. Also, the Nitish Kumar government that was backed by the RJD and Congress had conducted a caste survey in the state before the JDU chief switched sides and joined hands with the NDA.