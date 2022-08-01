Congress MP Seeks Parliament Discussion On Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath Scheme: The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Centre on June 14.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain demanded a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in the Rajya Sabha today.

Opposition leaders have said that while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked widespread violence across the country.

Highlighting the importance of the discussion in the Upper House, the Congress MP wrote in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman that the debate is pertinent as the Agnipath scheme has been brought by the Centre "without any debate or discussion."

The Monsoon Session will conclude on August 12, it is unlikely the parties would be abe to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House.

Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Several parts of India witnessed violent protests against the scheme with the agitators demanding its roll back as the new model does not provide a job guarantee to 75 per cent of recruits.