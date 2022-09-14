'Agnipath Row': Bhagwant Mann's Assurance After Army Says Lack Of Support

Agnipath Scheme: Major General Sharad Bikram Singh is the Army's zonal recruitment officer in Jalandhar.

Rallies to recruit soldiers under the 'Agnipath' scheme may no longer be organised in Punjab, the Army has told the state government, citing "vacillating" support and "no clear-cut commitments" from the local administration.

The issue can potentially turn into the latest flashpoint in the conflict between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state and the BJP-ruled centre. Punjab minister Harpal Cheema has stressed that they were opposed to the scheme and will continue to protest against it.

Major General Sharad Bikram Singh, the Army's zonal recruitment officer in Jalandhar, has written to Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua on the issue. In the letter dated September 8, Major Singh has said they are not receiving adequate support from the local administration in organising the rallies. "They are usually citing their inadequacies due to lack of directions from state government at Chandigarh or lack of funds," he has said.

Listing the requirements for conducting such rallies, the officer has said that police assistance, medical support and arrangements for food, water and toilets need to be in place for holding such rallies.

The letter also pointed out that the administrative and financial support provided by other states in "praise worthy".

The officer further wrote that unless they receive "clear cut commitment" from the government's side, "we would be taking up case with Army headquarters to hold in abeyance all future recruitment rallies and procedures in the State of Punjab, alternately conduct rallies in neighbouring states".

The letter adds that youngsters of Punjab have registered for the 'Agnipath' scheme in "great number" and underlined that the state has "traditionally produced great warrior".

Responding to questions from the media in this connection, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, "I have not looked into the matter closely, but Punjab has made sacrifices, our youngsters have joined the forces. But we have opposed the Agniveer scheme and will continue to oppose it."