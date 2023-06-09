Agni Prime: 5 Points On Missile That's Going To Boost India's Nuclear Arsenal

The Agni Prime is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance systems.

It first underwent testing in June 2021 and has a range of 1000 to 2000 km. Compared to the older Agni series missiles, it is lighter.

This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.