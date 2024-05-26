Agartala Cancels Arrivals Till Tomorrow Morning As Cyclone Remal Intensifies

Agartala has cancelled all arrivals from Kolkata till tomorrow morning (File)

Flight operations between Kolkata and Agartala have been suspended and all arrivals from Kolkata have been cancelled till tomorrow morning as cyclonic storm "Remal" intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

According to airport authorities in Agartala, all flight arrivals from Kolkata to the city have been cancelled till 9 am on May 27.

"All flights arriving from Kolkata to Agartala are cancelled till 0900 hrs on 27 May 2024. Passengers are being informed by the concerned airlines. Other flights arriving from Delhi, Bangalore, and Guwahati are operating normally. Updates for air traffic will be provided further," Agartala airport authorities said in a statement.

Meanwhile, urgent preparatory measures are being taken across Tripura because of cyclonic storm "Remal," which is currently centred over the Bay of Bengal and intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for four districts of Tripura for May 27 in light of "Remal." For two other districts, an orange alert has been issued, Tripura Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey said.

The red alert has been issued for West Tripura, Khowai, South Tripura, and Dhalai, while the orange alert has been sounded for North Tripura and Unakoti districts.

"Remal," expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 km per hour with gusts up to 135 km per hour, is likely to make landfall around 11 pm on Sunday near Khepupara in Bangladesh and Bengal's Sagar Island.

In anticipation of the storm's impact, the IMD and the National Disaster Management Authority issued advisories predicting increased rainfall and heavy winds in Tripura from tonight till May 29. The state is bracing for heavy rainfall and gusty winds in isolated areas during this period.

Following the advisories, Tripura's Revenue Department instructed District Magistrates and Collectors on May 24 to initiate preparatory measures. The Secretary of Revenue (RR&DM) is in touch with district officials to ensure comprehensive mitigation efforts. State and District Emergency Operation Centres are operating 24x7 to manage the situation.

An urgent meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) was held this morning, chaired by the Chief Secretary at the Civil Secretariat. Key officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and representatives from IMD, the Airport Authority, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), attended the meeting.

The SEC directed all schools, educational institutions, and Anganwadi centres to be closed on May 27 and May 28. The Transport Department is coordinating with Railways, the Airport Authority, and road transport services to ensure public safety and inform the public about cancellations.

The NDRF has been asked to deploy a team to Santirbazar to assist South Tripura and Gomati Districts, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby. The Food Department will ensure the availability of food and essential supplies. The Fishery Department has alerted fishing communities to avoid lakes, rivers, and reservoirs from May 26 to May 28.

The state government urged all citizens to remain calm and assured them that all necessary measures were in place to handle the cyclone's impact.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)