AG Noorani, Noted Constitutional Expert, Lawyer, Author And More

As an author, AG Noorani penned books on constitutional law, politics, and history.

Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, eminent constitutional expert, lawyer and author, died today at the age of 93. A noted scholar on Jammu and Kashmir, his absence is being felt in the Union Territory, where many are mourning him.

An alumnus of Mumbai's Government Law College, his unwavering commitment to justice and legal acumen brought him accolades and helped him blaze a trail from the Bombay High Court to the topmost court of the land.

In the courts, Noorani played a critical role at a difficult time, defending some of the leading lights of the day -- including Sheikh Abdullah during his detention and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

In recent days, he emerged as a sharp and incisive commentator on legal issues, including key judgements of the Supreme Court. With an overview of British India -- he was born in 1930 -- and the post-Independence ideologies, he was a stern critic of what, in his opinion, was a gradual degeneration of the legal system.

These opinions were expressed in an array of eminent publications including The Statesman, Frontline, Economic & Political Weekly, The Hindustan Times and The Hindu. His views were cited by academics and judges and even in Supreme Court judgments. But along with many admirers, they also earned him some critics, who felt his views were out of sync with ground realities.

As an author, he penned books on constitutional law, politics, and history. Some of his notable works include The Kashmir Question (1964), Ministers' Misconduct (1973), Constitutional Questions and Citizens' Rights (2006), and The RSS: A Menace to India (2019). He also authored the biographies of Badruddin Tyabji and Dr Zakir Hussain.

"Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat," posted former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in his condolence message on X, formerly Twitter.

"AG Noorani, a giant among scholars has passed away. I learnt a great deal from him, from the constitution, to Kashmir, to China & even the art of appreciating good food. May Allah grant him maghfirah," posted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"A man erudite, gruff n scholarly! Be it the #BabriMasjid #Kashmir #RSS #Hyderabad history & rigorous legal documentation was is his forte! Salaam forever #Nooranisaheb or #Ghafoor as his close friends knew him! AG Noorani passes away at 93!" posted activist Teesta Setalvad.